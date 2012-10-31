MADRID Oct 31 Spain's Ferrovial said on Wednesday it has sold a 5.72 percent stake in the holding company that owns British airport operator Heathrow Ltd for 319.3 million euros ($414 billion) to Stable Investment Corporation.

Other shareholders of FGP Topco, the holding company, also sold 4.28 percent to Stable, making the corporation a indirect holder of 10 percent of Heathrow Ltd, formally known as BAA, the Spanish company said.

Following the deal Ferrovial holds a 44.3 percent indirect stake in Heathrow Ltd.