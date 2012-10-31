By Carlos Ruano
MADRID Oct 31 An arm of China's sovereign
wealth fund has taken a 10 percent stake in the holding company
controlling Britain's largest airport Heathrow, Spanish
infrastructure company Ferrovial said on Wednesday.
Ferrovial sold 5.72 percent of Heathrow holding company FGP
Topco to China's Stable Investment Corporation for 319.3 million
euros ($414 million), it said in a statement.
Other shareholders of FGP Topco sold 4.28 percent to Stable,
making the Chinese fund an indirect holder of 10 percent of
Heathrow Ltd, formerly known as BAA, the Spanish company said.
Following the deal Ferrovial holds a 44.3 percent indirect
stake in Heathrow Ltd.
But that will drop to 33.65 percent once European
competition officials approve Qatar holding's purchase of 10.62
percent of FGP Topco, Ferrovial's statement said.
The Spanish infrastructure company may use the proceeds from
its part of the sale for investments or dividends, its chief
executive officer said.
"It gives us extra liquidity which we will study if we
invest in infrastructure, services... without ruling out other
alternatives such as a possible increase in shareholder
dividends," Chief Executive Officer Inigo Meiras said in a
telephone interview with Reuters.
The Spanish company planned to remain a major investor in
Heathrow, he said.
"We don't have in mind any other divestment. Our objective
is to remain as a major shareholder and industrial partner (in
Heathrow)," Meiras said.
As Spain's economy slumps and the government slashes
infrastructure spending, Ferrovial's income is increasingly
dependent on operations in Britain.
The executive said that Ferrovial plans to complete its sale
of Britain's Stansted airport in the first half of next year,
saying there is interest from several parties.
On Monday New Zealand investment manager Morrison & Co
entered the race for Stansted. Other bidders include Manchester
Airports Group in partnership with Australia's Industry Funds
Management (IFM), Macquarie's infrastructure fund and
private-equity firm TPG, according to people familiar with the
situation.