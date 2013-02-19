MADRID Feb 19 Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial on Tuesday posted a 43 percent fall in full-year net profit to 710 million euros ($948.31 million), better than expected but making fewer gains from asset sales than a year earlier.

It made EBITDA (earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation) of 927 million euros on revenue of 7.7 billion euros, better than expected, as lucrative assets like Heathrow airport and tollroads in Canada compensated for hard times in Spain.

A Reuters survey of analysts had forecast 597 million euros of net profit, EBITDA of 885 million euros and revenue of 5.65 billion euros.