MADRID Feb 19 Spanish infrastructure firm
Ferrovial on Tuesday posted a 43 percent fall in
full-year net profit to 710 million euros ($948.31 million),
better than expected but making fewer gains from asset sales
than a year earlier.
It made EBITDA (earnings before taxes, interest,
depreciation and amortisation) of 927 million euros on revenue
of 7.7 billion euros, better than expected, as lucrative assets
like Heathrow airport and tollroads in Canada compensated for
hard times in Spain.
A Reuters survey of analysts had forecast 597 million euros
of net profit, EBITDA of 885 million euros and revenue of 5.65
billion euros.