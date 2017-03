MADRID Oct 22 Spain's Ferrovial said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to sell a 8.65 percent share in FGP Topco, the consortium that owns Britain's Heathrow airport, to Universities Superannuation Scheme, a pension scheme.

It said the sale was worth 392 million pounds ($635.5 million), and it would bring Ferrovial's indirect holding in Heathrow airport to 25 percent, down from 33.65 percent.

The company would still be the biggest shareholder in the consortium.