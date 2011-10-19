* BAA to formally approach market in early 2012
* BAA expects to agree a sale by summer 2012
* Says great opportunities for future growth at Glasgow
LONDON, OCT 19 British airport operator BAA said
it was putting its Edinburgh airport up for sale, bowing to the
UK Competition Commission's order to sell a Scottish airport in
order to pave the way for better competition.
The Scottish airports fall outside BAA's portfolio of
regulated assets -- London airports Heathrow and Stansted --
where the Civil Aviation Authority gets to set price caps on
airport charges they can levy, making them attractive assets.
After a two-year battle with BAA over whether it exerted a
dominant hold on British airports, the CC told BAA earlier this
month that it must sell one of its Scottish airports before it
disposes of Stansted airport.
Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Andrew Lobbenberg said that
in choosing to sell Edinburgh, a stronger asset compared to
Glasgow, BAA may be opting for a sale that would have a higher
chance of being profitable.
"Edinburgh is seen as the better asset because it has a
wealthier catchment area than Glasgow and does not compete
directly with Prestwick, like Glasgow does," Lobbenberg said.
Two analysts estimated a potential enterprise value of about
600-650 million pounds ($1 billion).
Edinburgh Airport handled about 8.6 million passengers in
2010, with numbers having gone up 9.5 percent since the start of
2011. Glasgow saw 6.5 million passengers last year, and numbers
have grown by 5.7 percent since the start of this year.
"BAA is now commencing preparations for a sale and expects
to formally approach the market in the New Year with a view to
agreeing a sale (of Edinburgh airport) by Summer 2012," BAA,
owned by Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial said in
a statement on Wednesday.
"Choosing which airport to sell has been a difficult
decision... Glasgow airport has great opportunities for future
growth and development and we think BAA is well-placed to build
on its recent success."
BAA owns London's Heathrow -- Europe's busiest airport -- as
well as Southampton and Stansted in England and Glasgow,
Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports in Scotland.
It is seeking a judicial review of the UK competition
watchdog's ruling requiring it to sell off Stansted.
Meanwhile, easyJet welcomed news of the Scottish airport
sale, which it said would increase competition and "improve
Edinburgh and Glasgow airports and our aim to make travel easy
and affordable".
($1=0.639 British Pounds)
