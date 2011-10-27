* 9-mth core profit 1.69 bln eur vs 1.68 bln forecast

* Air, road assets drive results

* BAA stake sale to be reflected in Q4 (Recasts lead, adds analyst comment, conference call)

MADRID, Oct 27 Spain's Ferrovial defied a weak global economy to post a double-digit rise in core profit thanks to strength from its two star assets, London's Heathrow airport and Canada's 407 ETR tollroad.

Proforma earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13 percent, in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll, with improvement in the company's traditional construction business also helping.

"Construction was less negative than expected and services and Cintra (Ferrovial's motorway arm) were also positive," an analyst in Spain said.

Double-digit declines in sales from Ferrovial's construction business in Spain, which continues to suffer the aftermath of a burst construction boom and fragile economic growth, were partially compensated from strength abroad, particularly from Ferrovial's Budimex in Poland.

Nine-month proforma figures take into account changes in Ferrovial's profit and loss account following a string of asset sales this year and last, which have also helped the debt-laden infrastructure firm post a profit at the bottom line.

The company's latest sale was a 5.88 percent stake in its UK airports arm BAA -- owner of London's Heathrow -- earlier this month. The sale tips Ferrovials's stake in BAA below 50 percent, allowing it to remove BAA's debt from its balance sheet in the fourth quarter.

In a conference call, Ferrovial said it expected BAA, which on Wednesday reported a rise in third-quarter earning, to start paying dividends soon.

Ferrovial's net consolidated debt totalled 20.41 billion euros at end-September, while net profit reached 481.9 million euros. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Will Waterman and Erica Billingham)