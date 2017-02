MADRID Nov 23 Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial said it is part of a consortium chosen by London's Crossrail to build the Farringdon tube station in an order worth more than 200 million pounds ($310 million).

The consortium is formed by Ferrovial Agroman, Bam Nuttall and British construction company Kier, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Crossrail is the east-west commuter line project for London and the southeast and Europe's largest infrastructure project. ($1 = 0.6445 British pounds) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)