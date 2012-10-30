MADRID Oct 30 Spanish builder and infrastructure firm Ferrovial on Tuesday posted a slight rise in pro-forma net profit and a 10 percent rise in core earnings (EBITDA) as assets abroad compensated a slump in the Spanish construction market.

The company said pro-forma net profit rose 1.2 percent to 488.5 million euros ($616.45 million) and earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation to the end of September rose 10 percent to 659 million euros.

Ferrovial, which has a 49.9 percent stake in British airports operator Heathrow Ltd, said revenue in the period was 5.7 billion euros, in line with forecasts.

A Reuters survey of six analysts had forecast EBITDA of 665 million euros and revenue of 5.65 billion.

As well as Heathrow Ltd, Ferrovial also operates Canadian toll road operator ETR 407.