LONDON Feb 11 Passenger traffic at London's
Heathrow airport edged up in January despite snow-related
disruption, Heathrow Ltd, the British airport operator formerly
known as BAA, said on Monday.
Of the 5.18 million people who passed through the London hub
last month, passenger numbers to China rose 14.1 percent
year-on-year with India also delivering good growth, the company
said.
Domestic travel fell 5.8 percent but European and North
American traffic was well up on January 2012.
Heavy snowfall last month led British airports to cancel
hundreds of flights to allow more space between aircraft because
of low visibility.
Heathrow's load factor - showing how full the average flight
was - rose 2.1 percentage points to 70.0 percent during the
month. However, cargo was down 5.3 percent, the group said.
January traffic at Gatwick, London's second largest airport
which is owned by Global Infrastructure Partners, fell 0.8
percent to 2.1 million passengers on the same month a year ago.