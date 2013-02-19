* Heathrow airport, Canada toll roads boost business
* Cash position strong
By Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID, Feb 19 Spanish infrastructure firm
Ferrovial on Tuesday posted better-than-expected 2012
results as lucrative assets like Heathrow airport and toll roads
in Canada compensated for its sluggish home market.
Ferrovial reported a 43 percent fall in full-year net profit
to 710 million euros ($948.31 million), which was better than
expected but down since it counted fewer one-off gains from
asset sales than a year earlier.
It made EBITDA (earnings before taxes, interest,
depreciation and amortisation) of 927 million euros on revenue
of 7.7 billion euros.
A Reuters survey of analysts had forecast 597 million euros
of net profit, EBITDA of 885 million euros and revenue of 5.65
billion euros.
Heathrow Ltd - a Ferrovial company that runs several
airports including Europe's largest - on Monday said revenue
jumped 8.1 percent to 2.46 billion pounds after the operator
increased airport tariffs by an average of 12.5 percent since
April 2011.
In its toll road business, Ferrovial benefited from rising
traffic and managed to partially compensate for a fall in
traffic in Spain by hiking tariffs.
Ferrovial continues to suffer from the weakness of the
property market in Spain where a construction market that
collapsed in 2008 shows little sign of recovery.
Its construction order book fell 13 percent to end the year
at 8.7 billion euros.
The group ended the year with a strong net cash position of
1.5 billion euros, excluding infrastructure projects, compared
to 906 million in 2011, which gives it scope for expansion or
cash returns to shareholders.
However, on a conference call after the results, Ferrovial's
Chairman Rafael del Pino said shareholders should not expect a
dividend this year as generous as last year after the sale of
part of Heathrow Ltd.
"We are giving no guidance for remuneration policy in 2013
but it will be closer to the 0.45 euros of 2011 than to the 1.25
euros of 2012," he said.