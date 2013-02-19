* Heathrow airport, Canada toll roads boost business

* Cash position strong

By Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, Feb 19 Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial on Tuesday posted better-than-expected 2012 results as lucrative assets like Heathrow airport and toll roads in Canada compensated for its sluggish home market.

Ferrovial reported a 43 percent fall in full-year net profit to 710 million euros ($948.31 million), which was better than expected but down since it counted fewer one-off gains from asset sales than a year earlier.

It made EBITDA (earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation) of 927 million euros on revenue of 7.7 billion euros.

A Reuters survey of analysts had forecast 597 million euros of net profit, EBITDA of 885 million euros and revenue of 5.65 billion euros.

Heathrow Ltd - a Ferrovial company that runs several airports including Europe's largest - on Monday said revenue jumped 8.1 percent to 2.46 billion pounds after the operator increased airport tariffs by an average of 12.5 percent since April 2011.

In its toll road business, Ferrovial benefited from rising traffic and managed to partially compensate for a fall in traffic in Spain by hiking tariffs.

Ferrovial continues to suffer from the weakness of the property market in Spain where a construction market that collapsed in 2008 shows little sign of recovery.

Its construction order book fell 13 percent to end the year at 8.7 billion euros.

The group ended the year with a strong net cash position of 1.5 billion euros, excluding infrastructure projects, compared to 906 million in 2011, which gives it scope for expansion or cash returns to shareholders.

However, on a conference call after the results, Ferrovial's Chairman Rafael del Pino said shareholders should not expect a dividend this year as generous as last year after the sale of part of Heathrow Ltd.

"We are giving no guidance for remuneration policy in 2013 but it will be closer to the 0.45 euros of 2011 than to the 1.25 euros of 2012," he said.