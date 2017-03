MADRID, April 30 Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial announced on Wednesday a 9.6 percent decline in net profit in the first quarter to 65.4 million euros ($90.68 million), sapped by the comparison with one-off gains in the year-ago period.

Core profit, or EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - rose 1.6 percent to 184 million euros, bolstered by recent acquisitions, and revenues were up 19.3 percent, or 4 percent in comparable terms. ($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Julien Toyer)