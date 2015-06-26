BRIEF-CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.
* CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.
MADRID, June 26 Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial and Australia's Macquarie have put up for sale their concession for the Chicago Skyway toll road in the U.S., a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Ferrovial has a 55 percent stake in the concession while Macquarie holds the remaining 45 percent. They had won the concession in 2005 with a bid worth $1.83 billion.
Ferrovial said the Chicago Skyway had revenues of 62 million euros ($69.45 million) and an operating income of 54 million euros last year.
The news of the sale was first published by InfraNews website. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by Julien Toyer and William Hardy)
* CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.
* CHC Student Housing Corp. announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.