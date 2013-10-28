MADRID Oct 28 Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial on Monday reported a 2 percent rise in net profit in the first nine months of the year to 485 million euros ($669 million).

The owner of London's Heathrow airport reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 632 million euros in the nine months through September, down 4.1 percent from the same period a year ago.

Ferrovial also said it would pay a dividend of up to 0.70 euro per share in 2013. It will pay 0.40 euro per share on December 10 and will propose to make a second payment of 0.25-0.30 euro per share at a later date.