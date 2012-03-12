* Heathrow February traffic up 2.5 percent
* BAA CEO warns capacity constraints could see UK cut off
* CAA says no evidence Heathrow charges unreasonable
(Adds details)
LONDON, March 12 Traffic at airports
operated by BAA rose by 2.5 percent in February, compared with
the same period the previous year, with London's Heathrow
benefiting from a surge in demand for flights to Brazil.
BAA, which is Britain's main airport operator and majority
owned by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial, said
on Monday that its airports carried 7.3 million passengers last
month. The figure was inflated by an extra day because February
was a leap year.
Nearly 4.8 million passengers passed through Heathrow, a
rise of 3.8 percent on the year before.
"BAA's airports have continued to demonstrate their
resilience in the weak economic environment we currently face,"
said BAA's Chief Executive Colin Matthews.
At Heathrow, the best performing destination was South
America which saw passenger numbers rise 51.5 percent, with
Brazil showing an increase of 89 percent.
Matthews said, however, that capacity constraits were in
danger of preventing Britain's airports from adding new routes
from other airlines which could bring jobs and growth to the UK.
He noted that Britain's airports will add one new route to China
this year compared to seven by European competitors.
"The centre of gravity in the world economy is shifting to
emerging markets and we need to forge new links with them.
Instead, because of capacity constraints, we are drifting
towards a futhre where the UK will be cut off from some of the
world's most important markets," Matthews said.
BAA said there was strong demand for all destinations except
Britain and Ireland. North Atlantic flights were up 7.4 percent,
with other long haul destinations up 1.3 percent.
Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday it had not
found evidence Heathrow's airport charges were unreasonably
discriminatory following a complaint from Lufthansa's
UK unit bmi.
Bmi had complained Heathrow had discriminated against it and
other short haul airlines on domestic services following changes
to charges introduced in April 2011.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sarah Young)