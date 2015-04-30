UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
(Adds details of loss-making toll road, debt)
MADRID, April 30 Spanish infrastructure and services operator Ferrovial reported a 14.2 percent rise in core profit on Thursday, buoyed by traffic growth on its toll roads and at London's Heathrow airport, as well as a weak euro.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at 210 million euros ($235 million), while net profit rose 81 percent to 118 million euros.
Ferrovial also said that a court decision to start a liquidation process for the Ocana-La Roda motorway, a toll road in which it has a stake, meant it could remove 567 million euros of debt from its books.
Ferrovial had net debt of 6.4 billion euros at end-March, including loans linked to the infrastructure projects in which it has a stake.
The group also announced a share buy back worth 250 mln euros.
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.