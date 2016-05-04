* Posts 7.4 pct fall in core profit y/y

* 32 pct rise in net profit due to one-off gains (Adds detail, background, analyst call)

MADRID May 4 Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial on Wednesday posted a 7.4 percent fall in core profit from a year ago, hit by a depreciation in the British pound and falling activity in its building business that offset solid traffic on its motorways.

It also sought to calm controversy over last month's takeover bid of Australia's Broadspectrum, repeating that it would not run the firm's controversial offshore detention centres for hundreds of refugees.

The centres in Papua New Guinea and Nauru have drawn criticism from the United Nations, but Ferrovial said they would not be part of its portfolio after winning the backing of three-quarters of Broadspectrum's shareholders for the acquisition, which would boost the Spanish group's balance sheet.

Former mining services firm Broadspectrum said in February it expected core profit for this year of up to 300 million Australian dollars (194.63 million euros).

Ferrovial, which has transport infrastructure across the world, reported core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), of 194 million euros in the first quarter, slightly lower than forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its business in Britain, where it partly owns London's Heathrow airport, was hit by a depreciation in sterling, which has fallen this year on worries over Britons potentially voting to leave the European Union in a June referendum.

Chief financial Officer Ernesto López Mozo told a conference call the company had provisioned 500 million euros to cover the currency impact, adding that business would be "quite resistant" to any Brexit.

Net profit rose by 32 percent to 157 million euros, above a forecast of 69 million euros, boosted by one-off gains from the sale of a toll road in Chicago and motorways in Ireland.

The company's shares have slipped almost 10 percent over the past year against a 24 fall in Spain's blue-chip Ibex index . (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer and David Evans)