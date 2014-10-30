MADRID Oct 30 Spain's Ferrovial on Thursday posted a 11.1 percent rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the nine months to Sept. 30 from a year earlier, to 701 million euros (885 million US dollar).

Net profit fell 44.4 percent to 270 million euros at the infrastructure group, hit by an unfavourable comparison with 2013 when one-off gains from the sale of Stansted airport and of joint ventures from its Amey affiliate boosted profits. (1 US dollar = 0.7921 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)