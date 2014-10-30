MADRID Oct 30 Spain's Ferrovial on
Thursday posted a 11.1 percent rise in earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the nine months
to Sept. 30 from a year earlier, to 701 million euros (885
million US dollar).
Net profit fell 44.4 percent to 270 million euros at the
infrastructure group, hit by an unfavourable comparison with
2013 when one-off gains from the sale of Stansted airport and of
joint ventures from its Amey affiliate boosted profits.
(1 US dollar = 0.7921 euro)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)