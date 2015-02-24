MADRID Feb 24 Spain's Ferrovial on Tuesday posted a 5 percent rise in 2014 core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from a year earlier, to 983 million euros ($1.11 billion)

Net profit fell 45 percent to 402 million euros at the infrastructure group, hit by high financing costs and the comparison effect versus capital gains booked in 2013 on the sale of Stansted airport.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted net profit of 387 million euros at the infrastructure group. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Tomas Cobos and Elisabeth O'Leary, Writing by Paul Day, Editing Sarah White)