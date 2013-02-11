MILAN Feb 11 Italy's state railway Ferrovie dello Stato denied on Monday a media report about hiring advisor for a possible merger plan with Italy's flagship airline Alitalia, which is expected to post a loss for 2012.

"Ferrovie dello Stato has not asked any advisor to evaluate a merger plan with Alitalia," the railways group said in a statement.

Corriere della Sera reported on Monday that Boston Consulting Group is working on an Alitalia-Ferrovie dello Stato "integration plan".

Alitalia, which is 25 percent-owned by Airfrance-Klm , will run out of cash to pay its employees by the end of March, Il Messaggero reported on Monday in a separate article. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)