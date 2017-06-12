BRIEF-Digia rights issue oversubcribed
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21
MILAN, June 12 Italian regional railway group Ferrovie Nord Milano said on Monday it would verify whether a planned tie-up with state railways Ferrovie dello Stato and Milan's public transportation company ATM was still feasible.
The statement comes after the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato, which owns 14.7 percent of Ferrovie Nord Milano (FNM), was quoted by local media as saying a merger was no longer possible because of antritrust hurdles.
FNM said it would communicate to the market the outcome of its review of the merger plan. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 23 after asset acquisition plan
June 22 A leading lobby group for India's IT industry on Thursday forecast the sector's export revenues to grow at 7-8 percent for the year to March, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the U.S. market.