MOSCOW Oct 11 Russian transport group FESCO
could launch a secondary share offering in 2013 if it
gains control of up-for-sale Transcontainer (TRCNq.L),
its main shareholder Sergei Generalov said on Tuesday.
"If the auction (for Transcontainer) does not come too late
in 2012 we could plan a share placement in April or May 2013,"
he told reporters.
Russia's transport ministry said earlier that state rail
monopoly Russian Railways could sell 50 percent plus two shares
in Transcontainer, which would raise just under $600 million at
today's market prices.
Fesco already owns 12.5 percent of Transcontainer, having
bought shares during the group's London IPO in November last
year.
Russian Railways is in the process of selling assets to
raise funds for new infrastructure.
It will auction a controlling stake in freight group Freight
One at the end of this month, with the oligarchs Vladimir Lisin
and Gennady Timchenko among the potential buyers.
FESCO will take out bridging loans with Sberbank
and VTB to finance the potential acquisition.
