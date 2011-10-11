MOSCOW Oct 11 Russian transport group FESCO could launch a secondary share offering in 2013 if it gains control of up-for-sale Transcontainer (TRCNq.L), its main shareholder Sergei Generalov said on Tuesday.

"If the auction (for Transcontainer) does not come too late in 2012 we could plan a share placement in April or May 2013," he told reporters.

Russia's transport ministry said earlier that state rail monopoly Russian Railways could sell 50 percent plus two shares in Transcontainer, which would raise just under $600 million at today's market prices.

Fesco already owns 12.5 percent of Transcontainer, having bought shares during the group's London IPO in November last year.

Russian Railways is in the process of selling assets to raise funds for new infrastructure.

It will auction a controlling stake in freight group Freight One at the end of this month, with the oligarchs Vladimir Lisin and Gennady Timchenko among the potential buyers.

FESCO will take out bridging loans with Sberbank and VTB to finance the potential acquisition. (Writing By John Bowker; Editing by David Holmes)