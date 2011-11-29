Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
ATHENS Nov 29 Greek jewellery retailer Folli Follie Group reported on Tuesday a 27.4 percent rise in nine-month profit after a merger with two Greek retail chains last year helped it brightened prospects amid a severe recession.
Folli sells jewellery and other accessories at about 700 stores in more than 28 countries in Europe, Asia and the United States.
The firm said net profit rose to 81.5 million euros in the first nine months of the year, broadly in line with the average analysts' forecast of 83 million euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.