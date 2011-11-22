(Adds details)
* Says not hurt much by MF Global collapse
* H1 pretax loss 107,000 stg vs 547,000 stg profit last year
* Sees year in line with own estimates
Nov 22 British software provider FFastFill
Plc slipped to a pretax loss for the first half due to
higher staff and infrastructure costs, but said it was not hurt
much by the recent collapse of MF Global.
The company, which provides software as a service (SaaS) for
the financial businesses, said it was confident of delivering on
its expectations for the full year on a strong order pipeline.
"The recent collapse of MF Global has not had a significant
impact on revenue, receivables or the order book as annualised
revenue loss of 300,000 pounds are expected to be replaced with
new wins resulting from the breakup," FFastfill, which designs
applications for the electronic trading community, said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Last month, MF Global Holdings Ltd filed for bankruptcy
protection following bad bets on euro zone debt.
For the six months ended Sept. 30, FFastfill reported a
pretax loss of 107,000 pounds compared with a profit of 547,000
pounds last year. Revenue was flat at 7.3 million pounds.
FFastfill shares, which have lost 11 percent over the last
three months, closed at 10.125 pence on Monday on the London
Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 45 million pounds.
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)