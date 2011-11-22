(Adds details)

Nov 22 British software provider FFastFill Plc slipped to a pretax loss for the first half due to higher staff and infrastructure costs, but said it was not hurt much by the recent collapse of MF Global.

The company, which provides software as a service (SaaS) for the financial businesses, said it was confident of delivering on its expectations for the full year on a strong order pipeline.

"The recent collapse of MF Global has not had a significant impact on revenue, receivables or the order book as annualised revenue loss of 300,000 pounds are expected to be replaced with new wins resulting from the breakup," FFastfill, which designs applications for the electronic trading community, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last month, MF Global Holdings Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection following bad bets on euro zone debt.

For the six months ended Sept. 30, FFastfill reported a pretax loss of 107,000 pounds compared with a profit of 547,000 pounds last year. Revenue was flat at 7.3 million pounds.

FFastfill shares, which have lost 11 percent over the last three months, closed at 10.125 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 45 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)