BRIEF-Kungsleden extends lease agreement with the Hotel Plaza in Västerås
* Kungsleden extends lease agreement with the Hotel Plaza in Skrapan in Västerås with 15 years until 2032 Source text for Eikon:
Sept 12 FFP S.A. :
* Says H1 consolidated net income group share 308 million euros versus loss of 34 million euros in H1 2013
* H1 revalued gross assets 2.6 billion euros versus 1.9 billion euros in H1 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1rZDEiN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Kungsleden extends lease agreement with the Hotel Plaza in Skrapan in Västerås with 15 years until 2032 Source text for Eikon:
* White knight Shenzhen Metro to have 29 pct of voting rights
By Susan Mathew March 17 Southeast Asian shares gained on Friday, with Indonesia hitting a record high, as the dollar rally eased after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of monetary tightening. Broader Asian markets were higher as the U.S. dollar fell to a near five-week low after the Fed on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for two additional rate increases this year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent. "Regi