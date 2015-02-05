DUBAI Feb 5 First Gulf Bank, the
third-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets,
plans to meet fixed income investors starting on Monday for a
potential international bond issue, a document from lead
managers showed on Thursday.
Rated A2 by Moody's and A+ by Fitch, First Gulf Bank will
meet investors in Europe, the document said, adding that the
bank would issue a bond during the course of 2015 subject to
market conditions.
The lender has mandated Deutsche Bank and ING
Bank to arrange the investor meetings.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)