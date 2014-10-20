ABU DHABI Oct 20 First Gulf Bank, the second largest lender by market capitalisation in the United Arab Emirates, plans to make a benchmark foreign currency bond issue in the next 12 months, chief executive Andre Sayegh said on Monday.

"There will be a bond issuance in the coming 12 months. It is for balance sheet management," Sayegh told reporters.

He also said the bank expected to post double-digit loan growth in the next 12 months. "Loan growth is picking up and some major projects are coming up."

Sayegh said FGB aimed to open a representative office in China in the coming 12 months. The office is expected eventually to be upgraded to a branch, he added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)