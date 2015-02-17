HONG KONG, Feb 17 (IFR) - First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, has mandated five banks to arrange a U.S. dollar-denominated bond offering, with initial price thoughts for the issue announced on Tuesday.

The benchmark-sized issue of five years duration is earmarked to price in the region of 100 to 105 basis points over midswaps. Benchmark size traditionally means upwards of $500 million.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, FGB, HSBC and ING are the bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)