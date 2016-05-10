ABU DHABI/DUBAI May 10 First Gulf Bank's
most senior investment banker and its head of global
markets sales have both left their positions at Abu Dhabi's
largest bank by market value, sources aware of the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The pair join the bank's head of treasury, Christopher
Wilmot, whose departure was confirmed to Reuters earlier in the
day.
Simon Penney, head of wholesale and international banking at
FGB, has resigned after less than three years with the lender to
return to Britain, three sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
The sources also noted that Adrian Hodges, head of global
markets sales at FGB, left the bank in March, with one of the
sources saying it was for personal reasons.
An FGB spokesman declined to comment on Penney's status at
the bank, but confirmed Hodges' departure.
Banks have been squeezed by the lower oil price environment,
and a number of lenders have laid off staff or seen others leave
of their own accord.
Penney joined from Royal Bank of Scotland and was tasked
with building up the bank's investment banking business.
A number of Gulf banks sought to develop such capabilities
in the last couple of years by hiring executives from
international lenders. By doing so, they aimed to diversify
their revenue streams and improve earnings at a time when
bountiful liquidity among regional banks restricted earnings
from traditional lending and deposit-taking.
FGB cut close to 100 jobs in November, which sources told
Reuters at the time included the corporate and investment
banking teams and was part of efficiency savings.
Controlled by the Abu Dhabi ruling family, FGB reported a 6
percent drop in net profit in the first quarter of 2016, citing
lower fee income for the year-on-year decline in earnings.
