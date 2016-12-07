ABU DHABI Dec 7 First Gulf Bank (FGB) secured shareholders' approval to merge with National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) at a meeting on Wednesday, FGB's chief executive Andre Sayegh said.

The pair said in July that their boards had approved the tie-up, which will create one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa with assets of around $175 billion.

NBAD shareholders approved the deal earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)