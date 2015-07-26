DUBAI, July 26 First Gulf Bank, the
third largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on
Sunday posted an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, in
line with analysts' forecasts.
FGB made a net profit of 1.45 billion dirhams ($395 million)
for the three months to June 2015 compared to 1.35 billion
dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said.
Six analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month had
forecast an average net profit of 1.44 billion dirhams.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)