BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
DUBAI Jan 31 First Gulf Bank (FGB), Abu Dhabi's third-largest lender by assets, reported an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday but narrowly beat analysts' expectations.
FGB, which is being merged with rival National Bank of Abu Dhabi, made a net profit of 1.53 billion dirhams ($416.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement.
That was down from 1.72 billion a year earlier but above the 1.37 billion forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
The bank said its board had proposed a cash dividend of 1 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from a year earlier.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.