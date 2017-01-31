DUBAI Jan 31 First Gulf Bank (FGB), Abu Dhabi's third-largest lender by assets, reported an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday but narrowly beat analysts' expectations.

FGB, which is being merged with rival National Bank of Abu Dhabi, made a net profit of 1.53 billion dirhams ($416.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement.

That was down from 1.72 billion a year earlier but above the 1.37 billion forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank said its board had proposed a cash dividend of 1 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from a year earlier.

