BRIEF-McKay says promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017
DUBAI Oct 27 First Gulf Bank, the United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by assets, reported a 20 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts' estimates.
The lender made 1.43 billion dirhams ($388 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.19 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, it said in a statement.
Six analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast FGB would make a quarterly profit of 1.35 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 15 (Fitch) Measures to cool Singapore's housing market are likely to be eased gradually over the coming years to support demand, says Fitch Ratings. However, house prices are likely to continue falling amid oversupply and rising interest rates. Singapore's efforts to curb property speculation in an environment of low global interest rates have been effective. Speculative purchases have declined as, from 2009, restr
* Says approved re-appointment of Paresh Sukthankar as deputy managing director of the bank for the period from june 13, 2017 to june 12, 2020 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2mr6KGy) Further company coverage: