* Q3 profit 1.42 bln dhs vs 1.18 bln a year ago

* Q3 non-interest income up 39 pct

* Provisions down 13 pct (Changes dateline, adds detail, context)

ABU DHABI, Oct 27 First Gulf Bank, the United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by assets, beat estimates as it reported a 20 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Monday thanks to higher fee income and lower provisions for bad loans.

The results reflect the healthy third-quarter earnings growth reported across the sector as UAE banks they benefit from a strong domestic economic backdrop and improving asset quality since a downturn at the start of the decade.

Mashreq and Union National Bank posted year-on-year net profit gains of 26 percent and 22 percent respectively on Monday.

FGB, majority owned by the Abu Dhabi government, made 1.43 billion dirhams ($388 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.19 billion dirhams in the same period last year, it said in a statement.

The average forecast from six analysts polled by Reuters was a quarterly profit of 1.35 billion dirhams.

"FGB's improving asset quality metrics are a mere reflection of the underlying strength of the UAE operating environment," Chief Executive Andre Sayegh said in the statement. "Although global markets are volatile, domestic fundamentals are strong and confidence in our economy is undeterred."

Shares in FGB rose 3.5 percent on Monday, against a 0.5 percent gain for the wider Abu Dhabi exchange. The results were disclosed after the market close.

The bank's profit was boosted by a 39 percent jump in non-interest income, which includes fees, commission and derivatives income, to 733 million dirhams.

Provisions for bad loans were down 13 percent year on year at 368 million dirhams.

The bank experienced strong quarter-on-quarter growth in total lending and customer deposits, gaining 4 percent to 132.7 billion dirhams and 5 percent to 144.6 billion dirhams respectively. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French and David Goodman)