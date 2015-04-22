* Q1 profit rises 7 percent

* Non-interest income up by 13 percent (Adds detail, context)

ABU DHABI, April 22 First quarter net profit from First Gulf Bank (FGB) failed to match analyst estimates on Wednesday despite rising by 7 percent thanks to higher fee income.

Defying fears that a lower oil price might start to impact the profitability of banks, the earnings of banks from the United Arab Emirates have been strong so far.

Illustrating this resilience, the larger Emirates NBD reported a 60 percent year on year profit jump earlier on Wednesday.

FGB, the third-largest lender by assets in the UAE, made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.7 million) for the three months ending March 31, up from 1.33 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in an emailed statement.

However, the increase was below the average forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters, who expected a profit of 1.51 billion dirhams.

FGB's profit growth was driven by higher non-interest income, which includes fees from wholesale and consumer banking, which gained 13 percent over the prior-year period to 735 million dirhams.

The bank also set aside less cash for bad loans, with impairments down 15 percent year on year to 372 million dirhams.

These areas helped to offset a 1 percent decline in net interest income, which was constrained by intense competition in the UAE's banking sector.

This was emphasised by a decline in the bank's net interest margin -- the amount the bank earns from lending against the cost of the original funds -- to 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2015 from 3.7 percent a year ago.

Andre Sayegh, chief executive of FGB, said in the statement that competition would remain tough. FGB is shifting its business model away from relying on lending for generating revenue -- 32 percent of revenues came from fees in the first quarter, up from 29 percent in the same three months of 2014. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French and Keith Weir)