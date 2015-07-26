(Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, July 26 First Gulf Bank (FGB),
the third largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates,
posted an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday,
with performance bolstered by growth in new lending and a drop
in bad loans.
The results continue a run of positive earnings for UAE
lenders during the quarter, with six major lenders now reporting
higher profits.
FGB made a net profit of 1.45 billion dirhams ($394.77
million) for the three months to June 2015, compared to 1.35
billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a
statement.
The results were in line with the estimates of six analysts
polled by Reuters earlier this month. They had forecast an
average net profit of 1.44 billion dirhams.
Loans and advances grew by 16 percent to 148.9 billion
dirhams at the end of June, compared to 128.2 billion dirhams in
the year earlier period.
In comparison, overall UAE bank lending rose by 8.8 percent
in June, its highest rate this year, according to central bank
data.
FGB's performance in recent quarters has been aided by a
general improvement in the amount of provisions it has had to
set aside to cover bad loans as the local economy has rebounded.
That trend continued in the second quarter as provisions dropped
34 percent on an annual basis to 258 million dirhams.
For the first half of the year, the bank's non-interest
revenue remained a solid growth driver, with its contribution to
total operating income reaching 31 percent at the end of June.
Core fee income strengthened by 9 percent on an annual basis to
reach 978 million dirhams at the end of June.
Banks have squeezed higher revenue from fees for their
products and services as net interest margins have tightened as
a result of several years of low interest rates.
Reflecting this trend, FGB said net interest and Islamic
financing income for the second quarter dropped by 2 percent on
an annual basis to reach 1.61 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David
Evans)