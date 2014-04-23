BRIEF-IBM, SecureKey to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
* IBM and Securekey Technologies to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
DUBAI, April 23 First Gulf Bank (FGB), the second largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 27 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts.
The lender, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's ruling family, made a net profit of 1.33 billion dirhams ($362.1 million) in the three months ending March 31, up from 1.05 billion dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast FGB would make a quarterly profit of 1.23 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)
* IBM and Securekey Technologies to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.
March 20 First Capital Securities Co Ltd : * Says it gets approval to launch 2 branches Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0vzmmb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)