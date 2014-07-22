BRIEF-Australian Rural Capital updates on trading halt
* ARC to announce a capital raising, of which it is currently negotiating an underwriting agreement with potential sub-underwriting arrangements
DUBAI, July 22 First Gulf Bank (FGB), the second-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 16 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with the average estimate of analysts.
FGB made a net profit of 1.35 billion dirhams ($367.6 million) for the three months ending June 30, it said in an emailed statement.
Six analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit of 1.33 billion dirhams for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
NEW YORK, March 16 Federal and state prosecutors said on Thursday they would not bring criminal charges against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio or his aides in two simultaneous year-long investigations into his fundraising practices.