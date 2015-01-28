* Q4 net profit 1.55 bln dhs vs 1.37 bln dhs yr-ago -
statement
* Largest profit generated by UAE bank in strong earnings
period
* Lower impairments drive profit growth
* Offers same cash dividend as 2013 but fewer bonus shares
(Adds detail, context)
ABU DHABI, Jan 28 First Gulf Bank, the
third-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, beat
analysts estimates on Wednesday after posting a 13 percent rise
in fourth-quarter net profit.
It was helped by setting aside significantly less cash for
bad loans.
The last major bank in the UAE to report earnings, it posted
the largest profit figure of any bank in a reporting period
marked by strong growth on the back of buoyant local economic
conditions.
FGB made a net profit of 1.55 billion dirhams ($422 million)
for the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with 1.37 billion
dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.
Four analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast
an average net profit of 1.37 billion dirhams.
The profit growth was driven by a 68 percent year on year
decline in provisioning to 177 million dirhams.
Having needed to put aside significant amounts of cash at
the beginning of the decade to cover the aftermath of a local
real estate bubble bursting and debt issues at Dubai state-owned
companies, a rebounding local economy has improved asset quality
to the benefit of all UAE banks.
The big slump in impairments helped offset flat growth in
net interest income in the fourth quarter and a 13 percent year
on year decline in non-interest income.
Profit for 2014 was 5.66 billion dirhams, up 18 percent.
Lending, which constitutes a big part of net interest
income, was up 11 percent in 2014, but deposits grew by just 2
percent over the same time frame.
The bank's board was proposing a cash dividend of 1 dirham
per share and the equivalent of 1.54 bonus shares for every 10
shares held for 2014, the statement said. According to the
bank's annual report for 2013, it paid the same cash dividend
but gave away what equated to 3 bonus shares for every 10 held.
The bank also said on Wednesday it will repay by the end of
January a $900 million loan originally due in December 2015.
Shares in FGB closed 0.9 percent lower on Wednesday against
a 0.3 percent decline for the wider market. The earnings were
disclosed after market hours.
($1=3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho & Tom Arnold; Editing by David
French/Jeremy Gaunt)