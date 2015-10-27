Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
DUBAI Oct 27 First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, posted a 0.4 percent dip in third quarter net profit, broadly in line with estimates.
FGB made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.62 million) for the three months which ended on Sept. 30 compared to 1.43 billion a year earlier, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Four analysts polled by Reuters this month forecast an average net profit of 1.51 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.