* FGB to issue five-year sukuk

* Four banks arranging deal; books open and pricing this week

* Latest Gulf institution to eye sukuk financing (Recasts with FGB confirmation, adds detail)

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI, Jan 10 Abu Dhabi lender First Gulf Bank is planning to raise $500 million through a five-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, the latest Gulf institution to use sharia-compliant financing as an alternative to volatile conventional capital markets.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources told Reuters that Citi, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered had been picked to arrange a transaction of that size and duration.

Lead managers later issued an initial price guidance of 287.5 basis points over midswaps, saying that books were open and the offering would price later this week.

The sukuk would be part of the bank's $3.5 billion sukuk programme, it said on Tuesday. Proceeds will be used for sharia-compliant general corporate purposes and to fund the growth of FGB's Islamic loan book, it added.

It is the second time that FGB, which is 67-percent owned by Abu Dhabi's ruling family, has looked to tap sharia-compliant investors since it set up the programme in July 2011.

In the same month, it printed a $650 million five-year sukuk at a spread of 200 basis points over midswaps with a profit rate of 3.8 percent.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank both tapped the sukuk market in the final quarter of 2011, as they sought to avoid conventional capital markets that have been unsettled by fears over the global economy and the euro zone debt crisis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Emirates NBD's Islamic unit, Emirates Islamic Bank, printed the first debt capital markets trade of 2012.

The bank issued a $500 million five-year sukuk priced at par with a 4.72 percent profit rate at a spread of 350 basis points over midswaps. (Writing by David French, Editing by Dinesh Nair and Erica Billingham)