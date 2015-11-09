BRIEF-Markel acquires Allsport
* Markel Canada has acquired 50% of Allsport Insurance Marketing Ltd that it did not already own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 China's Anbang Insurance Group said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.57 billion.
Anbang said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Fidelity for $26.80 per share,a premium of 3 percent to the stock's Friday close.
HRG Group Inc, majority stockholder of Fidelity, has approved the merger, Anbang said on Monday. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Group Ten Metals acquires additional claims at Black Lake adjoining First Mining Finance's Goldlund Project in Ontario, Canada
April 6 Rue21 Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, as the U.S. teen fashion retailer faces a big debt pile and declining foot traffic.