UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 The Malaysian government said on Monday that an independent probe into Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGV) found that the board had reasonable grounds to initiate disciplinary proceedings against four of the firms' executives.
It noted, however, that nobody as yet had been found guilty of any wrongdoing.
FGV, the world's third-largest palm plantation group, suspended its CEO, CFO and two other officials this month while it investigates transactions at a subsidiary. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources