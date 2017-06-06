UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 The chairman of Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd has asked Chief Executive Zakaria Arshad to resign - a request that he has refused, according to a letter by Zakaria that was seen by Reuters.
A spokesman for Felda, the world's third largest palm plantation operator, said that the board had asked for Zakaria to take a leave of absence effective immediately.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources