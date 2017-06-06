(Repeats to attach to alerts)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 The chairman of Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd has asked Chief Executive Zakaria Arshad to resign - a request that he has refused, according to a letter by Zakaria that was seen by Reuters.

A spokesman for Felda, the world's third largest palm plantation operator, said that the board had asked for Zakaria to take a leave of absence effective immediately.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)