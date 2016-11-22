UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 22 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's third largest palm plantation operator, reported a wider net loss for the third quarter, largely due to lower crude palm oil production, a fall in earnings from its downstream segment and poor performance of a jointly controlled entity.
The Malaysian company posted a net loss of 94.9 million ringgit ($21.40 million) in the quarter ended September, compared with a net loss of 33.9 million ringgit a year earlier.
Revenue fell to 4.19 billion ringgit from 4.51 billion ringgit.
The company said it expected to post a full-year loss, and that higher CPO prices could compensate for lower crop production, but the upside could be limited by a narrower price discount against soyoil.
Slower global growth and currency volatility due to a stronger dollar continue to affect the group, the company said in a statement to the local stock exchange.
Felda shares were 2.7 percent lower at the midday break ahead of its results, underperforming a 0.2 percent gain in the benchmark index.
