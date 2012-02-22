BUDAPEST Feb 22 The European Union said on Wednesday that Hungary's recapitalisation of its mortgage lender FHB in 2009 was in line with the bloc's rules.

Hungary's previous Socialist government injected 30 billion forints into the bank and also provided a loan of approximately 120 billion forints for FHB to ensure its solvency and help it resist the liquidity stress in the bank sector after the 2008 crisis which forced Hungary to seek IMF/EU bailout.

"The Commission concluded that the measures were in line with its guidance on state support for banks during the crisis because the revised restructuring plan will restore the bank's viability while ensuring that the distortion of competition created by the aid is kept to the minimum," it said in a statement.

In 2011 Hungary submitted an updated restructuring plan that will result in reducing FHB's involvement in the mortgage bond market and its exposure to adverse currency movements. The bank has also managed to increase its share of retail loans, the Commission said.

"Taking into account the limited importance of FHB in the retail and commercial markets in Hungary and the fact that the bank repaid the State capital less than one year after the capital injection, the Commission found that the distortions of competition remain limited," it added.

At 1045 GMT, FHB shares were down 1 percent at 510 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE). (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Greg Mahlich)