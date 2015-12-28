BUDAPEST Dec 28 Trading in shares of Hungarian
mortgage bank FHB has been suspended at the request of
the bank which expects to make decisions that could
substantially influence the price of its shares, the Budapest
Stock Exchange said on Monday.
The bourse said in a statement that trading in shares of FHB
would be suspended until the end of session on Dec. 30.
If the bank publishes the relevant information earlier, the
bourse said that FHB shares could resume trading.
FHB holds an extraordinary general meeting on Monday, where
it is expected to decide about a capital hike, according to the
shareholder meting agenda posted on the bank's web site.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai)