* Q2 net profit 759 mln forints, down 41.2 pct y/y

* Bank tax, lower margins, higher costs dent profit

* Share of non-performing loans rises in Q2 y/y

BUDAPEST, Aug 22 Second-quarter net profit at Hungary's FHB Bank slid more than 40 percent, dragged down by a financial sector tax, falling interest margins and extra costs for expansion.

Net earnings fell to 759 million forints ($4 million) from 1.29 billion in the same period a year earlier, the bank said.

The bank took a 606 million forint charge for a government tax aimed at plugging holes in the state budget.

FHB said net interest income fell by 16.5 percent year-on-year to 5.6 billion forints, as net interest margins were pressured by higher funding costs and a gradual shrinking of assets.

Its average net interest margin fell by 66 basis points on the year to 2.7 percent in the second quarter due to rising costs of renewing long-term liabilities and changes in the structure of its loan book.

Financial transactions rebounded to a 945 million forints profit from a 351 million loss a year earlier.

But operating costs rose 30.8 percent in the second quarter to 4.7 billion forints, lifted by FHB's acquisition of the Hungarian operations of Allianz Bank last year.

The proportion of non-performing loans rose to 6.2 percent by the end of the second quarter from 5.1 percent a year earlier, FHB said.

It said impairment charges were 25.3 billion forints at the end of June compared with 12 billion in the same period a year ago.

FHB shares closed 1.1 percent higher at 642 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, underperforming the blue chip index, which gained 1.8 percent. ($1 = 189.76 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Cowell)