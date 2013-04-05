April 5 * U.S. appeals court rejects UBS AG bid to dismiss fhfa lawsuit over

fannie mae, freddie mac mortgage losses -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says fhfa has standing to bring the lawsuit * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says fhfa lawsuit is timely because it

began within 3 years after fhfa became conservator for fannie, freddie