NEW YORK May 15 A U.S. judge on Friday ordered Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to pay a collective $806 million for making false statements in selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan entered the judgment after finding the banks liable on Monday following a non-jury bench trial in a lawsuit by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)